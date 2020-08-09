More PCOO workers get COVID-19

BY ARYLL GEDUCOS

The number of COVID-19 cases at the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) reached 97 on Sunday morning as more employees in the agency get tested for the disease.

Despite this, the number of recoveries at the PCOO climbed to 18 from 15 last week.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said last week that the PCOO continues to take proactive measures to address the situation and that they immediately conducted another batch of testing and contact tracing of the primary and secondary contacts of those newly infected staff.

He added that its COVID-19 Response Team, composed of COVID-19 Warriors from every office within PCOO, continues to coordinate all of the office’s efforts on contact tracing, testing, monitoring, and isolation/ quarantine. (Argyll Geducos)

