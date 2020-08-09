Nat’l athletes assured of allowances

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) assured national athletes they would get their monthly allowances following reports of delay relayed to Sen. Bong Go.

In a statement, the PSC Board said the delay in the release of allowances was caused by the overhaul of the sports agency’s payroll administration system after it recently discovered the alleged payroll fraud committed by one of its employees over the past five years.

“This was a painful but necessary action to ensure that no underhanded schemes are ever done in this service of aspect again,” the PSC said.

“In the wake of that sad discovery of a payroll padding scam by an employee, our agency, while rocked to its core, was also roused to further strengthen our processes at all fronts.”

National Training Director Marc Velasco said they have notified all national teams about the delay and the cause.

“We understand that with the crisis raging, the delay is very stressful, but the corrections were also needed,” he said.

PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr. said they have finalized the necessary requirements under the new system and that these allowances will be deposited by Monday.

The PSC Board, meanwhile, called on different NSAs to ensure proper monitoring and reporting on the training and activities of their athletes under their supervision and to religiously submit as these are requirements in the processing of the monthly allowances.

“Our PSC Board and family continue to work for the interest of Philippine sports and in the service of Filipino athletes,” the PSC said.

comments