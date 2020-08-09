P17-M ecstasy seized in Pampanga

BY CHITO CHAVEZ

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) seized on Saturday some P17 million worth of ecstasy pills and arrested five people in separate operations in Pampanga.

PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon said a controlled delivery operation was carried out at 8:20 p.m. near a Petron gasoline station in San Roque Dau,Lubao, Pampanga, leading to the arrest of suspects Joshua Bautista,

William Valencia, Raphy Quiboloy, and Patrick Bagang.

During the operation, the anti-narcotics agents seized 5000 methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) tablets commonly known as ecstasy amounting to P8.5 million.

On the same day at around 8:38 p.m., the operatives also arrested one Katrina Mendoza Legaspi also known as Charmaine Valencia Bacani and seized from her 5,000 ecstasy tablets worth P8.5 million in San Roque, Dau. First Lubao, Pampanga.

Anti-narcotics authorities said “ecstasy” is a synthetic drug that causes changes in mood and recognition of the surroundings.

It also produces an increased energy, pleasure, emotional worth, and distorted sensory of time and perception. (Chito A. Chavez)

