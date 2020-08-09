PhilHealth abolition up to Congress – Roque

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It is up to Congress whether or not to push for the abolition of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) amid allegations of corrupt practices, according Presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

“That’s congressional decision,” Roque said when asked if President Duterte will support the proposed abolition of the state corporation.

The President recently ordered the Department of Justice (DoJ) to create a panel to investigate the “various allegations of corruption and anomalies” in PhilHealth.

In a memorandum to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, the President empowered the panel conduct an audit of the PhilHealth’s finances as well as lifestyle checks on its officials and employees. It may also recommend to the President the imposition of preventive suspension of any PhilHealth official to ensure unhampered investigation.

The DoJ-led panel is given 30 days from its constitution to submit to the President its findings and recommendations, including legal action against any official and employee involved in anomalies in PhilHealth.

Roque, a strong anti-corruption advocate in PhilHealth, earlier said he was amenable to the abolition of the corruption-tainted state corporation. The former lawmaker who authored the universal health care law has instead proposed creation of another agency to replace PhilHealth.

“As author in the HOR (House of Representatives) of UHC (Universal Health Care Act), I proposed to abolish PhilHealth and replace it with another agency to rid it of corrupt people who unfortunately are protected by civil service laws,” he said.

PhilHealth, created by a law in 1995 to implement universal health coverage in the country, is currently subject to intense scrutiny over allegations of corruption. The alleged anomalies ranged from overpriced information technology equipment, mishandling of company funds, to overpayments of medical claims and other fraudulent acts. (Genalyn Kabiling)

comments