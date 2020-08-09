Prutas, hindi gulay

BY KIM ATIENZA

Some farm produce are easily classified as vegetables when they’re not.

That’s because they are commonly grown around the kitchen and are used to make soup or gulay.

But, did you know that technically, the following farm products that we normally consider as vegetables are not exactly vegetables but are, on the other hand, technically fruits?

The following produce have been listed down by Business Insider as fruits: Tomato, Ocra, Peppers, Cucumber, Beans, Chickpeas, Corn, Avocado, Olives, Stringbeans, Pumpkin, Eggplant.

*

According to Business Insider, many plants that most people consider as vegetables are fruits, botanically speaking.

The debate between fruit versus vegetable in the case of the tomato led to a US Supreme Court ruling in 1893 to settle the issue once and for all. Tomato is a fruit.

The test isn’t dependent on sweetness, but on seeds.

Merriam-Webster dictionary states: “Anything that grows on a plant and is the means by which that plant gets its seeds out into the world is a fruit.”

*

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Caimito fruit turns shiny when it’s about to ripen.

This is also true about avocado, says Dr. Abercio V. Rotor in his book, “Living with Folk Wisdom.”

*

How do you know when atis is ready for picking?

The fruit is well expanded, its canals are distinct, and the color turns a pale green.

Atis is also known as sugar apple.

