Truck kills motorcycle rider

CAGAYAN — A motorcycle rider was run over by a trailer truck after he bumped a stray dog along national highway at Zone 6, Barangay Tupang in Alcala Sunday.

Cagayan Provincial Police Office identified the victim as Joeven Macaraeg, 39, a security guard and resident of Nangalisan, Solana, Cagayan.

Probers said Macaraeg was driving his motorcycle when he accidentally bumped a stray dog causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. He was run over by a trailer truck as he lay unconscious on the road.

Witness Romnick Battad said he saw the victim and his motorcycle underneath the truck.

He said the truck sped off after the incident.

The victim was rushed to Alcala District Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

