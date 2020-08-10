2 dead, 1 hurt in Biñan City fire

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY DANNY ESTACIO

BINAN CITY, Laguna- A 72-year-old woman and her granddaughter died while another one was injured when they were trapped inside their burning house in South City Homes, Barangay Sta. Thomas, here, Sunday afternoon.

The fatalities were identified as Zenaida Mendoza and Sophia Mendoza, 22, while the injured as Justine Mendoza, according to Lt. Col. Danilo Mendoza, chief of the Binan City Police.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Biñan Fire Station said the fire broke out at the house owned by Joselto Mendoza at Block 1, South City Homes.

The victims’ neighbors said that prior to the fire, they heard an explosion coming from the Mendoza residence at around 12:20 p.m..

The BFP declared the fire out at 2 p.m.

During the search, firefighters discovered the body of the two victims inside the house.

Justine sustained minor burns and is now in stable condition. (Danny Estacio)

comments