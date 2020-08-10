9K Records partners with Warner Music Philippines

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WARNER Music Philippines officially announces its partnership 9K Records.

Based in Cagayan de Oro, 9K Records is an emerging label that represents a diverse roster of artists from southern Philippines .

“9K Records is a collective of artists from Cagayan de Oro. The zip code for Cagayan de Oro is 9000, Hence, 9K. We all have different styles of music but we always find a way to mix things up to create something new. Honestly, the thought of having a record label never crossed my mind. It’s not really on the list of jobs your parents tell you. I have this saying, ‘Minsan nga naman talaga ang buhay, palabiro,’ Boom, record label. I never really knew that what I was doing was ‘managing’. The group has a single vision, and I am just fulfilling my role,” says Yuuki Tacascas of 9K Records.

Tacascas also explains that 9K Records is committed to provide unique sounds and values attitude over skills in signing new artists as skills could always be developed overtime.

“We always look for something that we’ve never seen before and try to corporate that into our art,” says Tacascas.

Some of the new artists under 9K Records are The Higher Creatures, AMIGO$, and other independent artists from Cagayan de Oro City.

With the partnership, 9K Records artists JKLRD, J. $wish, $tn Andrsn, and NEUVMBR released their new single “Panaginip” under Warner Music Philippines.

“Panaginip” is about the artists’ significant others, how to treat their partners right, and how they’re willing to do things for them. The beat was made by Neuvmbr for JKLRD, $tn Andrsn, and myself with the intention to create a different kind of vibe in the Pinoy RnB/Hiphop scene,” explains J. $wish.

Another 9K Records artist, Soulthrll, is set to drop his latest EP soon.

comments