Bishop Pabillo beats COVID-19

BY CHRISTINA I. HERMOSO

Archdiocese of Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick S. Pabillo celebrated his first Mass at the Our Lady of Veritas Chapel in Quezon City after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bishop Pabillo offered the thanksgiving Mass for his speedy recovery from the viral disease after testing positive last July 23. The prelate, likewise, offered the Mass for the recovery of those afflicted with the disease, for the safety of the front liners, and to all who are severely affected by the pandemic.

In his homily, the bishop expressed alarm over the high number of COVID-19 cases in the country, which has the most number of cases in Southeast Asia.

“We now have the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia. This is both alarming and embarrassing. This implies that it may really take a while before the economy of the country recovers,” Pabillo said.

“It saddens me that the government does not seem to have a concrete plan in battling the health and economic crisis. It is even giving more importance to the revival of the death penalty,” Pabillo lamented.

The church leader stressed there is something wrong with the way things are run by the government which has resulted in our current lamentable situation. (Christina I. Hermoso)

