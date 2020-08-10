Christian Bautista intimate set on YouTube

ACCESS to your music idols’ concert archives are now just a few clicks away.

Warner Music Philippines will make us feel less alone in quarantine as it kicks off its virtual concert series, starting with easy-listening classics from the “Christian Bautista, Live!” album.

Released in 2007 by Warner Music Philippines, Christian’s live album was recorded at Teatrino, Greenhills.

The album is composed of twenty tracks from the ‘70s up to the ‘90s including “Got to Believe in Magic,” “Fixing a Broken Heart,” and “I Could Not Ask for More.”

It was distributed both in the Philippines and Indonesia in CD and DVD formats, and has been certified Platinum by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry.

Future editions of this pandemic concert series will also include a Rico Blanco live concert.

