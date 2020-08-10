‘Face mask rule’ inside houses urged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY CHITO CHAVEZ

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said on Monday that wearing face masks even inside the households will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among family members.

He issued the call after records disclosed that a great number of family members were infected by the virus.

“Isipin natin ngayon ang transmission ngayon ay buong pamilya na, pami-pamilya… rich or poor talagang buong pamilya,” Año said in an interview over GMA News.

Año also advised the public to wear face shields aside from face masks as extra protection for COVID-19.

He said that the public should maintain physical distancing even at home specifically on household members going out of the residence for essential purposes.

“Dapat iwasan, bigyan ng distansya, lalo na ‘yung pumunta ng palengke o kaya galing sa trabaho,”’ he added.

Authorities bared that aside from workplaces, densely-populated areas could also be considered as critical places as it is difficult to practice social distancing in these places.

Año added the use of face shields is also encouraged, not only in public transport vehicles, but also in other public areas such as markets, hospitals, and quarantine facilities.

With the surging COVID-19 cases, Año noted that the local government units (LGUs) may require the use of face shields in highly-populated areas like hospitals, markets, workplaces. He added that the two-meter distance should be observed in the midst of the pandemic. (Chito Chavez)

comments