I am COVID-19 positive – Revilla

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.

The senator himself confirmed this on Sunday through his social media account, becoming the fourth legislator to contract the disease after Senators Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

“Nakakalungkot po na balita – I am COVID-19 positive,” Revilla said on his Facebook post.

“Pero huwag po kayo mag-alala, I am okay,” added Revilla, who along with his family were forced to undergo coronavirus testing after a member of their household and one Revilla’s staffmember were found positive.

His wife Lani Mercado, currently mayor of Bacoor, and their children, meanwhile, tested negative, though.

“Sila Lani at ang mga bata ay okay rin at sa awa ng Diyos ay negative naman lahat,” the senator said.

“Kami ay nagpa-test at nag-isolate agad matapos may mag-positive sa aming household at isa sa aking mga tauhan,” he said.

Revilla said the last time he was in the Senate was on August 3. The last time he was away from home was on Tuesday, Aug. 4 to commemorate the 40th day of the death of his father, former Ramon Revilla, Sr.

Revilla said he will heed the advice of his doctor and continue his quarantine and will be under observation.

“Kasama ang inyong mga dasal, at sa grasya ng Panginoon, makakaraos at malalampasan din natin ito. Ngayon pa lang, salamat po sa inyong mga panalangin. Thank you for your prayers,” the lawmaker said. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

comments