JC de Vera postpones wedding

BY REGINA MAE PARUNGAO

*

JC de Vera has decided to move his wedding with fiancee Rikkah Cruz to another date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

JC and Rikkah were supposed to marry on Oct. 10. The new date has not been revealed as of press time.

It was February when JC announced their wedding. The couple became talk of the town then for their prenup photos taken at the historic Jones Bridge in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

JC and Rikkah have a two year old daughter named Lana.

