Neri Naig enrolls in Harvard School online

BY REGINA MAE PARUNGAO

Learning never stops for Neri Naig.

The actress enrolled in an Entrepreneurship course at the Harvard School online.

Posting a copy of her course verification form, she wrote, “Ayuuuuuun! Nakatanggap din ng email from Harvard!

“Ang sabi, ‘Welcome to Entrepreneurship Essentials! We are thrilled to have you join our community of learners.’ Wow! Thrilled daw sila! Haha! Bolero! Joke laaaang! Baka bawiin! Hihi Ok na. Sobrang saya ko na, na alam ko na pasok ako. Ang next ay sakit sa bulsa tapos sakit sa brain naman! Magbabayad ka para sumakit ang ulo mo, haha! Pero di ba ginusto mo yan?

“I am happppppy! Sobraaaa! Nakakaproud dahil kapag may ginusto ako, gumagawa talaga ako ng paraan. Walang excuses dapat. Paano ko malalaman kung para sa akin kung hindi ko susubukan, di ba?”

She left words of encouragement to her followers.

“Everyday dapat naghahanap tayo ng mga paraan para mas matuto pa. Mag invest ka sa sarili mo. Tandaan, hindi pa huli ang lahat. Kahit anong edad mo pa,” she said.

Neri is a former actress now married to Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda. She is known for her YouTube posts that see her giving out practical tips on household stuff and gardening.

