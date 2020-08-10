Report fake lawyers, IBP tells public

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) urged on Monday the public to report any person posing as a lawyer.

“Aside from damaging the individual lawyer impersonated and the legal profession, fake lawyers prejudice the public interest as they compromise and subvert the legitimacy of legal processes and the documents that they deal with,” IBP President Domingo Egon Cayosa said in a statement.

“We therefore encourage the public to promptly report to the IBP or to law enforcement agencies any fake lawyer or notary public,” Cayosa urged.

The IBP chief assured that support, assistance, and incentives are available for those who help identify, arrest, and prosecute fake lawyers.

“IBP as well as its Chapters and Members shall remain vigilant and resolute against fake lawyers and will see to it that any fraudulent impostor is arrested and punished to the full extent of the law,” Cayosa stated.

The IBP president issued the statement after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have arrested fake lawyers and notary public.

Cayosa cited that the PNP recently arrested a man in Tondo, Manila, identified as Joselito Name Alegre, for impersonating as IBP Manila 3 Chapter vice president Atty. Francisco James Brillantes.

He noted that the NBI also arrested Cherry Barabad in Quezon City for impersonating as notary public using the name of Atty. Salvador Viste, Jr.

“The Integrated Bar of the Philippines thanks and commends the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police for the arrests of fake lawyers and Notaries Public,” Cayosa said. (Jeffrey Damicog)

