100 LRT workers laid off

BY ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) confirmed on Tuesday the layoff of over 100 employees of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (Line-1) following a significant drop in ridership of the railway due to the current health crisis.

“It is with great regret that LRMC confirms a reduction of its workforce due to a 90 percent drop in ridership brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” the LRMC said in a statement.

LRMC head of corporate communications Jacqueline Gorospe said at least 20 percent of its workforce, including those who voluntarily retire, will be affected by the right-sizing program which will take effect on September 15.

According to the LRMC, the operator of LRT-1, it has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation from the beginning and has been “taking appropriate measures, balancing its financial position while looking after its team members.”

“However, as LRMC has scaled down operations during the quarantine period and deferred some projects, the company recognizes the need to optimize human resources by reducing the size of its workforce,” the management explained.

“This will aim to right-size the organization to better suit the current and future business conditions, as well as maintain stability while navigating through the uncertainty of this global crisis,” it added.

The LRMC emphasized that this decision went through “multiple levels of approval” involving the LRMC Senior Management Committee and in close consultation with its employee union, adding that it “faithfully complies” with the Labor department’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, the management also assured that each of its employees will receive their benefits under the law and even beyond what is included in the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement to show its support to the affected staff. (Alexandria San Juan)

