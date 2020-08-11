All bases covered for Chooks 3×3 resumption

By JONAS TERRADO

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Commissioner Eric Altamirano is taking necessary steps possible to ensure the safety of those who will take part in the planned resumption of league activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In anything we do, there’s going to be risks and we’re not discounting na pwede magkaroon ng cases,” Altamirano said during the latest online session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association.

“But we’re insuring that we would cover everything,” added Altamirano, whose league was recently given professional status by the Games and Amusements Board.

Chooks 3×3 joined the PBA and the Philippines Football League in the list of professional leagues that were allowed under the Joint Administrative Order released by GAB, Philippine Sports Commission and Department of Health to hold workouts in areas under General Community Quarantine.

Metro Manila and surrounding provinces namely Laguna, Cavite and Rizal, however, have been under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine since Aug. 4, though Altamirano said it won’t cause any further delays in the planned resumption of training.

But once the government relaxes regulations soften, Chooks plans to hold practices for all league participants under a centralized venue to ensure an easy process with regards to contact tracing.

The league could start in Modified General Community Quarantine areas, with the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna as the target venue for the season under a bubble concept.

Altamirano said he had been in communication with health experts, namely former special adviser to the National Task Force against COVID-19 Tony Leachon and league doctor Butch Ong regarding what protocols can be applied.

“I’ve been in communication with health experts and it’s really a big help when it comes to coming up with protocols,” Altamirano said. “More than that, we’ve been really studying all other protocols all over the world and I think it really helps. We’ve also been in communication with somebody inside the NBA bubble so kahit papaano nabibigyan kami ng mga ideas.”

The league has also put up contingency plans in the event someone developed symptoms, namely to put a player or official in an isolation room or quickly remove him from the bubble and undergo PCR testing and home quarantine.

“Hindi na kami maghihintay na meron mag-positive, symptoms pa lang kailangan meron na kaagad action,” said Altamirano.

