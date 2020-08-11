Keiko Necesario releases ‘Dangerous’

Out now is Keiko Necesario’s “Dangerous” – the second single from her upcoming album under Warner Music Philippines, “Ready, Let Go.”

Centered on the dilemma of whether or not feelings should be revealed to someone, “Dangerous” features wistful electronic beats while maintaining Keiko’s folk sound as well as the raw elegance of her voice.

“I wrote ‘Dangerous’ with the idea of how difficult it could be to love someone you weren’t supposed to fall for,” says Keiko. “It’s hard because doing something about it or not might mess things up. The song’s verse ‘though I’m damned if I don’t and damned if I do’ shows what I’m expressing. Whatever the decision, there’s no way to win.”

“I came up with chords and a melody in 2018 but a different story hit me. When I got invited in a studio lockdown for an album, I decided to work on some of my songs. I finished the song in 2019 and the demo and majority of its arrangement were recorded in London at Dairy Studio. I’m amazed to record there because one of my favorite bands and one of my influences, Florence + The Machine, recorded there and we used the same piano for our songs.”

Keiko breached genre barriers in “Dangerous,” giving fans a taste of things to come.

“My growth led me to change. It’s important to reinvent based on a season in my life and I get to be authentic while changing. In 2017, while writing songs for my ‘Escape’ EP, I heard the new sound in my head which I called electro-folk. Folk is a huge part of me and I don’t want to lose it in my progress.”

“Ready, Let Go” comes out September.

