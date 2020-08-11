No competition with PBA – Altamirano

By JONAS TERRADO

Rather than treating it as competition, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 said the PBA’s own version of the half-court basketball league is a welcome addition.

“When we started the Chooks-to-Go 3×3 last year, the main objective of the program is to create awareness and to popularize the sport, so for me it’s a welcome development,” Altamirano said in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

The PBA Board of Governors recently approved the formation of a body that will be chaired by Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann.

Also part of the body are NorthPort’s Erick Arejola, Phoenix Super LPG’s Raymond Zorrilla, PBA technical official Joey Guanio and PBA legend Ronnie Magsanoc.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league will likely take off next year, given the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chooks league launched its inaugural season last year with three conferences that saw its champions represent the country in FIBA 3×3 competitions. It recently given professional status by the Games and Amusements Board.

Altamirano doesn’t see the PBA 3×3 as a threat, even saying that having more leagues create more opportunities.

“The more leagues that will open, the more opportunities to come for the players,” said Altamirano.

