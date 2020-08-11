NorthPort rookie shows compassion, helps out Ormoc frontliners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THOUGH he has been in Manila since his days in La Salle Green Hills, Robert Bolick of the NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA still has a special place in his heart for Ormoc City.

“Bihira lang ako makauwi sa amin, once or twice a year lang pero dun ako lumaki e,” the 24-year-old rookie.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, local hospitals in Ormoc have been overloaded with patients.

Wanting to help out his ‘kababayans,” Bolick sought the help of Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. (BAVI) President Ronald Mascariñas .

His request was granted pronto.

“Gusto ko talaga tumulong sa mga kababayan ko sa Ormoc. Dun ako nag galing e,” said Bolick. “Gusto ko magpasalamat kay Boss Ronald kasi when I messaged him, hindi man lang tumagal ng one-minute, sumagot siya kagad. Hindi sila nag-hesitate.”

Uling Roasters, the sister company of Chooks-to-Go, sent over packed meals to local hospitals, police stations, and checkpoints in Ormoc. The donation of packed meals started Monday and ends Wednesday.

“When Robert messaged that he wanted to help out his hometown, of course, we can’t say no,” said Mascariñas. “Robert is family to us since he was part of the 23-for-2023 Gilas Cadets team that represented us during the Premiere Cup two years ago.

Helping distribute the packed meals were Robert’s sisters Claudeth and Zlife.

Appreciating this deed was none other than Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez.

“Salamat Ronald sa pinadala mo dito na Uling Roasters at kay Robert na hindi nakakalimutan kung saan siya nanggaling. It’s very good. Masarap talaga,” said Gomez, also the president of the Modern Pentathlon Association of the Philippines.

comments