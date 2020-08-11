Pinoy makes history, wins Coubertin Fair Play Award

Surfing star Roger Casugay became the first Filipino to be conferred of the prestigious Pierre de Coubertin Act of Fair Play Award for his act of heroism and kindness during the 30th SEA Games which the country hosted last year.

Casugay emerged as the biggest star of the biennial sports festival in the region after he helped his Indonesian rival calm down during a race in La Union in December.

For that, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognized his kindness and bravery. The award was named after the father the international Olympic movement

Casugay’s heroics even went viral on social media after helping Arip Nurhidiyat who had his leash detached from his surfboard at Monaliza Point.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman and 30th SEAG Chef de Mission William Ramirez expressed his pride on the recognition of Casugay’s heroic act of kindness.

“We are very proud of Roger because he has truly exemplified the true meaning of being a Filipino and a sportsman,” said Ramirez.

The International Surfing Association (ISA) through its Membership and Development Manager Alex Reynolds, informed the United Philippine Surfing Association Tuesday of Casugay’s achievement of one of the most prestigious awards in the field of sports.

The 26-year old Casugay, a native of San Fernando, La Union earned the highest respect and praise from SEAG visitors and local sports fans and enthusiasts and went on to win the gold in the same event after judges decided to rerun after deliberation.

“Above all, it is a more fulfilling achievement to be recognized for character than skills and achievements. It shows who we are as people and as a nation,” added the PSC Chief.

If health situation improves and travel restrictions are relaxed, Casugay is expected to fly to Monaco to personally receive the award on Oct. 27. He also has an option to receive the award virtually.

Among previous recipients of the award – inaugurated in 1965 – were Sergey Bubka (athletics), László Papp (boxing), and Miguel Indurain (cycling).

Casugay was the flag bearer of the host Philippines and a recipient of the “Fair Play” award during the closing ceremonies of the SEA Games held in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

