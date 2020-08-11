With hair getting longer, Fajardo doing well in recovery

By Waylon Galvez

San Miguel Beer center June Mar Fajardo doesn’t mind sporting a long hair so long as he is progressing well in his recovery program.

“Bagay naman yata. Pero mahaba na din, kaya kung maka-labas na at pwede na, baka magpagupit na nga din ako,” Fajardo said Tuesday in a phone interview with Tempo.

It must be for the style of it as other SMB players like Alex Cabagnot, Marcio Lassiter, Terrence Romeo and even Matthew Rosser-Ganuelas – with his dreadlocks – are all sporting long hair.

But Fajardo plans to cut his hair short once the government relaxes the health measures after Metro Manila and nearby provinces were put back into Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine due to the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo is glad that he’s on his way to recovery after he fractured his right shin last March 3, or five days before the opening of the PBA’s 45th Season.

Since last month, Fajardo said he is already working with San Miguel Beer’s Physical Therapist Edward Bacason with his conditioning and strengthening not just on his leg but his body.

“May mga ginagawa na akong workout pero sa legs hindi pa ganun na kadaming ginagawa kasi 6-7 months and healing period. Pero so far ok naman, wala naman ng pain ako nararamdaman,” said Fajardo, who bagged his sixth straight MVP award last March.

“Nakakatayo and nakakalakad na din ako ng walang alalay (cratches), although paminsanminsan ginagamit ko, pero most of the wala na din, kaya ko na din naman,” added Fajardo.

SMB mentor Leo Austria said that based on X-Ray two weeks ago, Fajardo’s leg is healing well.

“That’s the good news we got na magaling na actually, or naghilom na yung ginawang pag-opera sa kanya. Pero siyempre hindi pa din puwedeng biglain kaya unti-unti lang, dahan-dahan lang,” said Austria.

“Ang maganda kay June Mar is very high spirit siya. Kelan lang nag-Zoom meeting kami ang nag-join siya, kilala naman natin si June Mar na mapag-biro din, so parang walang nangyari na injury sa kanya, masayahin pa din.”

As for Fajardo’s hair, Austria said he doesn’t mind it as long as he sees his prized player back in shape.

“Entitled siya kung anong gusto niyang gawin sa buhok niya. Ang sa akin is importante na makabalik siya, gumaling yung injury niya and makasama uli namin siya soon,” he said.

