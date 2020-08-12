11 cops face raps for kidnap-slay of 2 men

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

Eleven anti-narcotics policemen of City of San Jose del Monte (CSJDM), Bulacan are facing criminal complaints before the Department of Justice (DoJ) for abducting two men and then killing them during a fabricated anti-illegal drugs operations last February.

The National Bureau of Investigation’s Death Investigation Division (NBI-DID) filed the case on Wednesday.

The case stemmed from the abduction and killing of Edwin Mergal and Jim Joshua Cordero in San Jose del Monte last February.

The NBI-DID identified the respondents as members of the intelligence section of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the CSJDM Police Office. They are CDEU chief Maj. Leo Commendador dela Rosa; Staff Sergeants Benjie de Castro Enconada, Jayson Morales Legaspi, Irwin Joy Morfe Yuson, and Edmund Villamar Catubay Jr.; Corporals Jay Marc Mabasa Leoncio, Herbert Linoy Hernandez, Raymond Babida Bayan, and Paul Jimenez Malgapo; and Patrolmen Erwin Oplimo Sabido and Rusco Virnar Alcaraz Madla. (Jeffrey Damicog)

