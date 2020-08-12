Kai invited to join online NBA Playoffs Party

BY JONAS TERRADO

Kai Sotto’s G-League coach Brian Shaw along with fellow NBA champion Glen Rice will take part in a virtual event dubbed as NBA Republika Playoffs Party on Aug. 17.

Shaw and Rice, who were part of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s first NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000, will take part in the online party set at 8 a.m.

“As the postseason nears, it’s terrific to see the amount of work done by the NBA to continue the tradition of awarding an NBA champion,” said Rice. “I’m looking forward to the excitement of the playoffs and sharing this experience with Filipino fans by participating in the first-ever NBA Republika Playoffs Party.”

The former NBA veterans will be interviewed during the event, with Shaw expected to share his thoughts on having the 7-foot-2 Sotto as part of the G-League team featuring some of the top young players from the United States.

“Being a part of this event is a testament to how the league continues to innovate and redefine the NBA experience for fans around the world,” said Shaw. “I’m excited to enjoy this event virtually with Filipino fans and share some of my own personal experiences from competing in the playoffs, both as a player and a coach.”

Under Shaw, Sotto will play for the G-League squad which will undergo training sessions and play exhibition games as part of their preparation for their plans to apply for the NBA Draft.

Shaw is also going to handle Fil-American Jalen Green, who opted to take the G-League route instead of playing in the US NCAA after being ranked as the top high school prospect in the US.

Shaw was initially known for his NBA stints with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and the Lakers where he won three championships.

Rice was the Most Valuable Player of the 1997 NBA All-Star Game while playing for the Charlotte Hornets. He also played for the Miami Heat, the Lakers’ 2000 title-winning team, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

He is also the father of former PBA import Glen Rice Jr., who played for TNT KaTropa in the 2017 Governors’ Cup.

