RMSC, Philsports under ‘lockdown’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Two of the government’s sports facilities – the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Vito Cruz, Manila and the Philippine Sports Complex (Philsports) in Pasig City –were both placed under total lockdown Wednesday after a staff tested positive of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Butch Ramirez ordered the closure of the sports facilities to stem the spread of the deadly virus which has claimed thousands of lives across the country.

The advisory was posted on the agency’s social media accounts.

The main task of the symptomatic staff who contracted the virus was to inspect both venues which house the designated quarantine facilities – the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Rizal Memorial Coliseum – both inside the Manila venue – and the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

“This is part of the agency’s health security protocol… We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation,” said Ramirez, who resides in one of the dormitories at Philsports Complex along with Commissioners Mon Fernandez and Charles Maxey.

Thankfully, all officials, athletes and coaches who reside in those dormitories are reportedly safe and healthy.

Some employees who had direct contact with the said staff were also advised to practice self-quarantine as part of protocol.

As of Monday, Rizal Memorial Stadium has 91 patients, Ninoy Aquino Stadium with 75 and Philsports with 81.

Meanwhile, the PSC conducted disinfection activities Wednesday.

Mike Asuncion of the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) and BF Merren Pharmaceuticals, learning of the situation, sent disinfection chemicals to be used for the PSC main building in Manila and the Philsports administrative offices and dormitories.

comments