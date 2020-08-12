Werstern Visayas cops seize P2.64-M shabu in a week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY TARA YAP

ILOILO CITY — The surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Western Visayas region has not deterred anti-drug operations as cops have seized P2.64 million worth of shabu within a week.

Based on a data released by Police Regional Office (PRO-6), cops across the region were able to seize 348 grams of shabu from 42 people between August 1 to 7.

“We are continuously intensifying our campaign against illegal drugs in the region despite of the pandemic, and we will not allow anyone engaged in illegal drugs to continue his trade,” said PRO-6 Director Police Brigadier General Rene Pamuspusan.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) had the biggest haul when it seized P877,200 worth of shabu in two anti-drug operations that resulted in the arrest of five people.

The Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) confiscated P831,000 worth of shabu from 11 people in eight anti-drug operations.

At least P667,032 worth of shabu was seized by Negros Occidental Police Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) and P291,000 by Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

The cops also seized shabu in Aklan, Guimaras and Iloilo provinces. (Tara Yap)

comments