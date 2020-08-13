6 foreign women rescued from prostitution house

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) have rescued six Chinese and two Vietnamese when they raided an alleged prostitution den in Angeles City in Pampanga.

CIDG director Maj. Gen. Joel Napoleon Coronel said his men also arrested six Chinese who were allegedly maintaining the prostitution den at Condo Nos. 5202, 5203, and 5204 at the Fontana Hotel and Villas in Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City.

He identified those arrested as Fu Yi Nei, 25; Iuo Ying, 30; Hu Yu Lin, 30; Wang Ji Yi, 34; Liu Lin Feng, 30; and, Qui Shi Kai.

The operation stemmed from a tip-off regarding the operation of a group of Chinese who were allegedly prostituting female foreigners in the area that targets Chinese POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator) as customers.

CIDG operatives rescued the eight foreigners when the operation was conducted on Tuesday morning, according to Coronel. They seized the marked money used in the operation.

The arrested persons, rescued women, and the confiscated evidence were brought to the CIDG office for proper documentation and disposition.

A case for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Person Act of 2003) as amended by RA 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Person Act of 2012) is being readied for filing at the Angeles City, Pampanga Prosecutors Office. (Aaron Recuenco)

