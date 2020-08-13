CrossFit Games set to start next month

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

The schedule for the 2020 CrossFit Games have been set, new CEO and owner Eric Roza announced on social media Thursday.

In an Instagram post, Roza said the qualifiers are set Sept. 18 for at least two days while the finals will be held from Oct. 19 to 25.

The qualifiers will be done virtually and livestreamed from the participants’ respective homes.

Out of the 30 men and 30 women in the first stage, only the top five from each division will proceed to the in-person finals in Northern California.

The final round will also declare the podium finishers as well as the titles “Fittest Man and Woman on Earth.”

Early this month, speculations surfaced that the Games will be cancelled due to the increasing rate of coronavirus pandemic globally.

But the CrossFit Games management decided to adopt an NBA-style “bubble” to lessen the risk of contaminating the virus.

The bubble consists of the actual competition venue and a hotel for the athletes’ temporary shelter

Several protocols will be implemented, highlighted by sending of the CrossFit Medical Team in the event, which will serve as COVID-19 testing consultants and Drug Policy testing provider.

The said team, in partnership with Drug Free Sport, the official testing agency for other prestigious leagues like NBA and NFL, will be on-site at all times.

All staff, athletes and coaches will be screened and tested before traveling and upon arrival at the bubble. They have to produce negative screenings and must have two negative results for active infection.

Basic protocols include wearing of face masks, practicing of social distancing, checking of temperature and sanitizing of hands, surfaces and work stations. Interactions between individuals outside and inside the bubble are also limited.

