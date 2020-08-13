FDA okays Chinese drug used in treating COVID-19 patients

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of a Chinese drug as a “traditional medicine”, which is being used in China in treating their COVID-19 patients.

The medicine LianHua QingWen, produced by Chinese drug manufacturer Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., was approved for use in the Philippines last week, said FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo.

“Yes, it was approved last Friday as a traditional medicine. It may now be sold, prescribed and used in the Philippines,” said Domingo.

The Chinese Embassy welcomed the move of the FDA, saying that this “marks an important progress in the entry of TCM (traditional Chinese medicine) products into the Philippine market.”

The Chinese embassy noted that Lianhua Qingwen Capsule is “an approved COVID-19 treatment for mild and moderate cases in China.”

However, the use of the said Chinese medicine in the Philippines does not directly indicate that it is for the treatment of COVID-19, as stated in the Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) provided by Domingo.

“Ang approval n’ya sa Pilipinas ‘yung nakasulat sa CPR na indications (Its approval in the Philippines is based on the indications stated in the CPR),” noted Domingo.

Based on the “pharmacologic category” stated on the FDA-issued CPR, the Chinese medicine is mainly used for the treatment of “heat-toxin invasion of the lungs, including symptoms such as fever, aversion to cold, muscle soreness, stuffy and runny nose.”

The Chinese embassy, meanwhile, reminded the public to only purchase and consume authentic traditional Chinese medicines.

It also said that the Lianhua Qingwen Capsule was also approved for use in Hong Kong, Macau, Brazil, Indonesia, Canada, Mozambique, Romania, Thailand, Ecuador, Singapore and Laos.

