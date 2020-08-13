‘Gener’ weakens into LPA

BY ELLALYN DE VERA-RUIZ

Tropical depression “Gener” has weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) on Thursday afternoon, remaining less likely to have a significant impact on the country.

The LPA, formerly “Gener,” has just entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning and was estimated at 840 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes around 3 p.m. based on the monitoring of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Gener” is the seventh cyclone to enter or form inside the PAR this year, and fourth in August. Aside from Gener, the other cyclones this month were Dindo, Enteng, and Ferdie but none have made landfall.

According to PAGASA, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), or the region where the trade winds from the northern and southern hemispheres converge, will remain the dominant weather system that may affect most of the country within 24 hours.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will persist over Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Sur, and Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with some isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms that are more active in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA continues to advise the public to remain alert for possible flooding or landslides, especially during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

However, fisherfolk and those using small boats are safe to sail as the country’s seas will be slight to moderate. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

