Hataman, wife recover from COVID-19

BY ZEA CAPISTRANO

DAVAO CITY – Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman and his wife, Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, have already been released from quarantine after successfully recovering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement posted on his Facebook account, the Basilan lawmaker said they were released after their test results, including that of their children and members of their household, were all negative.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong mga dasal. Ako at ang aking maybahay na si Mayor Dadah ay magaling na, maganda na ang pakiramdam at wala na ang kahit na anong sintomas ng virus,” he said.

“Kami po ay na-release na from quarantine! Nais din naming ipaalam na negative din po ang resulta ng test para sa aming mga anak at mga kasama sa bahay,” Hataman added.

It can be recalled that the couple tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31. They initially thought that they were only experiencing a common cough prior to undergoing swab test. (Zea Capistrano)

