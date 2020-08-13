Nigerian yields P6.8-M shabu in Cavite sting

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) announced on Thursday the seizure of P6.8 million worth shabu from a Nigerian during a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite last Wednesday.

Citing a report submitted to PDEA Director-General Wilkins Villanueva, PDEA spokesman Derrick Carreon identified the suspect as Ifeani Ukoji, 36, residing in Barangay Mambog III, Bacoor City. PDEA agents and the local police nabbed the suspect at a parking lot of a fast food chain on Molino Boulevard in Barangay Talaba IV at around 11:30 a.m.

They confiscated more or less 1,000 grams of suspected shabu and the buy-bust money. Ukoji is facing charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) of Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The joint operation was conducted by the PDEA Region 4-A Office, PDEA Cavite, PDEA Quezon, Philippine National Police (PNP) Region 4-A Intelligence Division, PNP Regional Enforcement Unit, and Bacoor Police Station. (Chito A. Chavez)

