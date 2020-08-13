Vera, 5 other stars join ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fil-American Brandon Vera leads an array of stars who will join ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ as special guest stars on ONE’s unique version of the hit reality television series.

Aside fromVera who is ONE’s heavyweight world champion, also taking part are atomweight titlist Angela Lee, flyweight Grand Prix World Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, Indian wrestling champion Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat, “Super” Sage Northcutt, and ONE strawweight champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan.

One athlete is expected to guest star per episode, and will participate in physical challenges that will test athletic ability and cardio endurance.

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, said: “I am excited to announce the ONE Championship athletes and World Champions ready to join me on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition as special guest stars.”

“Our athletes at ONE Championship are the backbone of our organization. They are real-life, modern day heroes who inspire the world with their incredible stories.”

“Their discipline and wisdomwill inspire and mentor our contestants. It is my honor to star alongside these amazing human beings on the show.”

For his part, Vera said to be part of the series is already a unique achievement.

“It’s a huge honor to be selected as a guest star on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, one of the greatest shows ever. With Chatri [Sityodtong] leading the series, I know it’s going to be amazing. I’ve been dreaming of the possibilities and the many things I can learn from this experience. I’m really excited to be a part of the show and help in any way I can, especially in the physical endurance challenges. I get to go from the gym to the boardroom war tables, let’s make it happen!”

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will invite sixteen (16) contestants handpicked from around the world to compete in a high-stakes game of business and physical challenges. The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer to work directly under Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore.

comments