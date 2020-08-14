Ban on deployment of nurses stays

BY LESLIE ANN AQUINO

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said on Friday that the ban imposed on the deployment of Filipino nurses stays.

Bello issued his statement following reports that the government has relaxed the restrictions on the deployment of nurses abroad.

“This is totally untrue,” he said.

“This is to reiterate that the ban is pursuant to the decision of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) in order to ensure that the country’s health care requirements are fully met,” added Bello.

He said the policy decision was implemented by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration through its Governing Board Resolution No. 9 adopted in April.

Bello warned the public “any overseas deployment of nurses, unless expressly authorised by the POEA, is deemed illegal.” (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

