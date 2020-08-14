Former Ateneo star, TV host giving away 50 bikes

By Kristel Satumbaga

Former volleyball player-turned-TV host Gretchen Ho is lending a helping hand to those in dire need by giving away 50 bikes.

In a social media post, Ho said she is looking at 50 “deserving” people through sending an application and answering why he or she deserves to get the bike.

“Because a bike can spell the difference between keeping a livelihood or not,” said Ho, who played for the Ateneo Lady Eagles in her collegiate days.

She added people could also nominate someone whom they think deserves the bike, which has become the latest mode of transportation following the months-long quarantine restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from giving away bikes, Ho is also launching a fund drive to procure more bikes to give away.

“Let’s empower people to continue fighting for their dreams by giving them a ride!” she said.

