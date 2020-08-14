High-profile NPA member arrested

BY MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

TACLOBAN CITY – Biliran Police Provincial Office (BPO) announced Friday the arrest of a high-profile member of the New People’s Army (NPA) allegedly involved in the infamous “Operation Venereal Disease” or the Inopacan Massacre in Sitio Bigaa, San Pablo, Naval, Biliran.

Joint operatives of the BPPO, the Libagon, Southern Leyte Municipal Police and the Regional Intelligence Unit 8 nabbed Luzviminda Orillo, alias Remy, 54, a resident of said town.

Authorities said Orillo is a member of the communist-terrorist group operating in Leyte and Southern Leyte provinces.

She was reportedly involved in the mass purging in 1985 under the “Operation Venereal Disease” that resulted in the deaths of 300 people based on the accounts of their relatives. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

