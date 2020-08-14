Journalism 101 webinar
THEY say journalism is for the brave. If you think you’re brave enough to be the world’s eyes and ears, join Panahon TV’s special webinar, Journalism 101, with veteran broadcast journalist Kathy San Gabriel and reporter Trisha Garin on August 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. We will be discussing the different aspects of journalism including news reporting, responsible journalism, and segment producing. Registration fee is 500 pesos. Students get a 50% discount. To register, visit https://panahon.tv/beta/v2/web/panahontv-journalism-101/
