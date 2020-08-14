Local PPE makers ask for more gov’t support

THE Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP) and the Confederation of Philippine Manufacturers of PPE (CPMP) have appealed to the government to provide more support to local manufacturers of medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) through the Bayanihan 2.

“We would like to request the critical support of (the) government to provide a sustainable environment for this sub-sector to grow, an emerging sub-sector critical to meet the national need for medical-grade PPE during (a) health crisis,” CONWEP and CPMP said in a joint statement.

The local PPE makers, particularly those that repurposed their manufacturing facilities heeding the call of the government to domestically produced critical Covid-19-related products such as medical-grade N95, N88 masks, medical-grade seam-sealed coveralls, isolation gowns, and head and shoe covers, requested the lawmakers an exemption from payment of duties, taxes, fees, to include value-added tax (VAT) on local sales, for locally manufactured medical-grade PPE; and strict implementation of the government to qualify and impose Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and FDA-accredited third party laboratory testing on imported PPE. (PNA)

