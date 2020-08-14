Lockdown of 25 COVID ‘hotspots’ in QC urged

BY GENALYN KABILING

Twenty-five barangays in Quezon City must be placed under “special concern lockdowns” or localized lockdown due to soaring cases of coronavirus cases, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles proposed on Friday.

Nograles, the Cabinet member assigned to monitor Quezon City’s pandemic response, said he submitted to the local government the list of “hotspot” villages for possible localized lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the disease.

According to Nograles, it is imperative to implement localized lockdowns in specific areas that have “clustering” of coronavirus cases to limit the transmission in the community.

“Mayroon mga barangays na baka puwede tayo magkaroon ng special concern lockdowns which they promised to look at the list that I submitted to them today,” Nograles said Friday.

So far, Nograles said Quezon City has already imposed special concern lockdowns in barangays Batasan Hills, Culiat, Fairview, Tatalon, Sauyo, Bahay Toro, Kamuning, Roxas, Bagbag, Baesa, and Kaligayahan.

“Ang tinitingnan natin na iba sa listahan na binigay ko is to take a look at Tandang Sora, Commonwealth, Holy Spirit, Novaliches proper, Pasong Tamo, Crame, Payatas, Socorro, Matandang Balara, Pinyahan, and San Roque,” said Nograles, also vice chairman of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases.

He admitted that 25 barangays may be considered as “hotspots” because the cases of infections have increased in the past two weeks. (Genalyn Kabiling)

