Masaya at masarap mag-explore

BY RICA CRUZ

Hello po Doc Rica,

Kapag nagse-sex kami ng girlfriend ko, I like thrusting deep into her. Yung minsan mabagal and gusto mo lang i–feel to be inside of her. Sabi niya sakin, she can feel my penis hit something hard inside. Hindi ko naman ito nararamdaman pero baka partly kasi because I always wear a condom. Pero parehas din kaming curious what I might be hitting. Curious lang po.

Thank you,

Banana Remote

Hello din sa iyo Banana Remote,

My initial guess will be that your girlfriend is feeling the pressure ng iyong penis sa kanyang cervix. Ang cervix kasi ay nagpo-form ng base or parang neck of the uterus. Nasa tuktok din ito ng vaginal canal. Kung gusto niyo itong i-explore parehas, you can use your middle finger at sa dulo ng maaabot mo ay meron kang mararamdamang may parang umbok na may dimple sa gitna.

Ang paghit ng cervix during sex ay isang indicator ng level of arousal ng iyong girlfriend. It is either she is not fully aroused or the penetration is too deep. Ang uterus at ang cervix ay umaangat during arousal at nagpapahaba ng vaginal canal. Ito ay nagle-lead into more space to accommodate penetration. Medyo less ang nerves sa cervix compared sa ibang reproductive parts pero may ibang natutuwa or nagugustuhan ang sensation when feeling the pressure on the cervix. Kailangan lang natin i-take note na hindi lahat ay masaya sa pressure na ito.

Naitanong mo din ba sa kanya if there is any kind or level of discomfort or tipong masakit? Kailangan niyo itong pag-usapan dahil kung medyo masakit, baka kailangan niyang magkonsulta sa kanyang physician. Masayang mag-explore ng body parts but even more exciting to talk, be open and enhance your sexual experience. Enjoy but always be safe.

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

