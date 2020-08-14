Online seller of stolen motorcycle nabbed

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

A man allegedly selling a stolen motorcycle online was arrested Wednesday by police during an entrapment operation in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya.

The suspect, Alfred Malimid alias Chris Alfred, 19, of Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya, was collared following a motorcycle theft in Brgy. Busilac, Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of the stolen motorcycle – a black RUSI 150 Macho.

Also confiscated from the suspect, according to the police, were a black sling bag, four pieces plastic sachet containing dried marijuana leaves, a mobile phone, and P4,000 cash.

The suspect is facing charges for violating Republic Act 10883 (Anti-Carnapping Act) and violation of Sec. 11 of RA9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). (Liezle Basa Inigo)

