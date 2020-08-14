Swab testing for 9 PBA teams set if NCR returns to ECG

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA will hold the mandatory swab testing of teams late next week, provided the government decides to lift the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine imposed on Metro Manila after Aug. 18.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said 9 ballclubs will undergo tests on Aug. 20 to 21 at the Makati Medical Center while the three teams under San Miguel Corporation will have their procedure using the company’s own facilities on almost the same dates.

The swab testing procedure is a final requirement before PBA teams can resume workouts under strict health protocols

Marcial said PBA can start as early as Aug. 25 if COVID-19 tests resulted in negative results.

“Ang resulta nun is two to three days so baka 25 mag-practice na tayo,” said Marcial.

Those dates are set provided Metro Manila is reverted back to General Community Quarantine regulations.

President Duterte is expected to announce the new quarantine guidelines on Monday after Metro Manila and surrounding provinces namely Laguna, Cavite and Rizal were placed under MECQ for two weeks that started on Aug. 4 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

All 12 teams were supposed to have tests in the second week of this month, only to be rescheduled due to the implementation of the MECQ.

Pro leagues, including the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 and the Philippines Football League, are allowed to train under GCQ areas.

Teams are barred from holding workouts under MECQ, with players only allowed to individual training in public or private spaces.

