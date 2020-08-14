SWS: Life got worse for 79% of Pinoys

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

Majority of adult Filipinos believe that their quality of life has gotten worse this year compared to last year, the latest survey showed.

The Social Weather Station (SWS) said that its National Mobile Phone Survey conducted from July 3 to 6 revealed that the number of “losers” or adult Filipinos who said that their quality of life have gotten worse this year compared to last year is at the 79 percent.

“The 79% proportion of Losers in July 2020 is the second highest proportion recorded by SWS. It is next only to the record-high 83% in May 2020,” SWS said.

The July survey also showed the number of “gainers” or persons who believe that their quality of life improved this year compared to last year is at eight percent.

To this, SWS said it is “the second lowest proportion recorded by SWS” compared to the historic six percent low recorded last May.

It also noted that the net gainers score in the July survey is “–72 (Gainers minus Losers, correctly rounded) which is a slight improvement from the –78 in May 2020.”

The SWS said there are also 12 percent of adult Filipinos in the July survey who said their quality of life remained unchanged.

The National Mobile Phone Survey conducted in July was a probability-based survey using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI).

The SWS said 1,555 adult Filipinos, ages 18 years old and above, participated in the survey including 306 in the National Capital Region; 451 in “Balance Luzon” or those outside Metro Manila; 388 in the Visayas; and 410 in Mindanao.

It disclosed that there were sampling error margins of ±2 percent for national percentages, ±6percent for Metro Manila, ±5 percent for Balance Luzon, ±5 percent for the Visayas, and ±5 percent for Mindanao.

“The area estimates were weighted by the Philippine Statistics Authority medium-population projections for 2020 to obtain the national estimates,” the SWS noted. (Jeffrey Damicog)

comments