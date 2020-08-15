Iloilo’s top crime gang leader killed in shootout

ILOILO CITY – A notorious gang leader in the Iloilo province was killed Friday after he shot it out with police operatives in a remote village in Calinog, authorities said.

Police Regional Office (PRO-6) identified the slain leader as Jenel Chiva of the Chiva criminal group which believed to be involved in many high-profiled gun-for-hire and robbery activities in the province for more than a decade.

Combined elements of PRO-6’s Regional Intelligence Division, Calinog Municipal Police Station, the Iloilo Provincial Intelligence Unit, the 602nd Company, and the 606th Company were to serve multiple warrants of arrest when the gang leader reportedly fired at them, hitting one police.

That led to an exchange of gun fire.

Recovered from Chiva were an M26 fragmentation grenade, a machine pistol and several types of ammunition. (Tara Yap)

