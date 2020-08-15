Pageant expert Ameer Sanchez debuts in latest online Boys Love series

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA*

Are you ready for Miss Becky?

Miss Becky will be one of the many interesting characters featured in the new online Boys Love series dubbed “My Day The Series” which started airing on the Youtube Channel of Oxin Films last August 8, and every Saturday thereof, at 9 p.m. It stars Inaki Torres and Miko Gallardo in the lead roles.

Behind this loveable character is newbie Ameer Sanchez who ventures into acting for the first time.

“Miss Becky is a proud Bisaya. Masayahin, maasikaso, at mapagmahal na yaya ni Sir Ace Tan played by Iñaki Torres. Si Miss Becky ay tagapag-alaga kay Chukchuk at mga aso ni Ace Tan,” said Sanchez during an online chat recently.

Sanchez admitted he got nervous during the first day of shoot for the series. But he passed the test with flying colors with the support of cast and crew.

“Ang saya lang kasi magaan sila lahat ka trabaho and full support ang team, including the cast. Medyo kabado ako baka mapagalitan at masigawan hahahaha! Buti hindi pa naman. Sila Direk Xion Lim at Sir Carlo Morris Galang always guided me and told me what to do,” the actor said.

Many may not know that this bubbly guy is an accomplished personality.

“I am an international correspondent for Missosology, a world-renowned and leading pageant website that features and analyzes relevant male and female pageants. Mahilig kasi talaga ako sa pageants. I covered pageants here in the Philippines and abroad. Sina Pawee Ventura, Drew Francisco at Ferdie Abejon ang naging way ko to be part of Missosology. Salamat kay Sir Ric Galvez at sinama ako sa core team na sobrang nakaka proud,” he said.

On the side, Sanchez is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner and worked as State Auditor. He is also a part time college professor. He finished his Master of Business Administration Top Executive Program at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila. “Age? Basta I am young at heart.”

In preparing for his role, Sanchez took several workshops that focus on voice and movements.

“Sa tulong nila Direk Xion Lim at Carlo Morris Galang, napaghandaan ko ang role na Miss Becky. May mga acting at voice workshops sila na pinapagawa sa akin. Since this is my very first time to play a role as a girl/nanny in a series, I also did some research by watching movies with nannies tulad ng Mrs Doubtfire.”

The most challenging part of his role would be making people laugh. “Ang hirap pala magpatawa,” said Sanchez, who always projects a sunny disposition in life. “Matagal din ang make-up ko minsan umaabot ng 2 hours. Pero lahat ng iyun napapadali sa support ng team.”

When asked how he was convinced to take the role, Sanchez said: “This is the first time na nagbihis babae ako. I am part of the production team as media relations, wardrobe and talent coordinator. Dahil nga po sa pandemic, nahirapan kami mag-add ng iba pang cast due to government protocols. Sina Direk Xion Lim at Carlo Morris Galang ang naka-discover at nag-convince na mag Miss Becky ako. Full support po sila at todo guide sila sa akin kaya na panatag din ang loob ko at napapayag ako.“

Sanchez added: “Since may work ako, ang schedule ng shoot ko is every weekend. Wala naman naging conflict, kaya ang laki ng pasasalamat ko sa mga kasama ko sa trabaho.”

He also enjoys the flashy outfits in the series. Thanks to Sir Ryan Chris and Leilani Kate Yalung-Manila who made him very comfortable in his costumes and gowns.

Beyond that, Sanchez accepted the role of Miss Becky because he and the nanny have similarities. “Siguro ang similarity namin ni Miss Becky in real life ay ang mga ugali namin na masayahin, maalaga or maasikaso at mapagmahal. I am also a dog lover!”

Sanchez shared with us more details about this exciting BL series. He can’t wait for the fans to watch this new online BL series.

“My Day The Series’ will end on Episode 12. As of this writing, first episode in four parts pa lang po ang mapapanood natin. Abangan po ninyo ang second episode (Aug. 15). Hopefully, magustuhan talaga ng mga Pinoy here and abroad ang pinaghirapan namin,” he said.

Sanchez is having a grand time with his new career, he wouldn’t mind doing another series or even a teleserye in the future.

“Oh my god, I love it! I enjoyed every moment of it. Given another chance, I would love to be involved again in an online series or teleserye. Sana kasing galing nila Direk Xion at kasing bait ni Sir Carlo ang makakasama ko. Pero need ko pa talaga mag workshop.”

