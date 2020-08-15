PNP, AFP on alert after ASG leader’s arrest

Police and military forces especially in Mindanao were on alert for possible retaliatory attacks following the arrest of Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader Abduljihad Susukan in Davao City on Thursday.

“The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) remain alert and vigilant to prevent and respond to any reprisal attack,” said national police spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac.

Susukan arrived at Camp Crame in Quezon City at around 1 a.m. on Saturday. He came from Davao City and was transported via plane that landed at the Clark airport. He was then transported by land to Camp Crame.

“Upon arrival at Camp BGen Rafael Crame, Susukan underwent standard documentation procedures and the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test (for Corona Virus Disease). He will remain at PNP Custodial Center pending release of court disposition,” said Banac.

Susukan has long been sought by Philippine and Malaysian authorities for leading a spate of kidnappings in the past years, some of the victims were taken from Malaysia and brought to Sulu where negotiations for the release would occur.

Susukan is facing at least 34 criminal charges, including the killing of a hostage and the abduction of an Italian priest in 2015.

There were reports that Susukan surrendered to Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Chairman Nur Misuari sometime in April. He was then allegedly allowed to roam freely inside an MNLF camp in Sulu.

On Sunday, Misuari reportedly accompanied Susukan to Davao City to seek medical attention. Authorities got hold of the information regarding their presence in Davao City which reportedly started the pressure for Misuari to yield Susukan.

Misuari turned over Susukan to Davao City police on Thursday in his home in a subdivision in Maa District. (Aaron Recuenco)

