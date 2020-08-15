Wanted: a woman

BY JULLIE Y. DAZA

I PROMISED myself not to mention COVID-19 – there I go! – days before the latest lockdown is supposed to end. End? Some say the MECQ is not long enough. Privately, what I think is lacking is a woman’s touch in the all-male, heavily militarized IATF.

Yes, sir, we need a woman – her heart, her head, her life’s work – to bring a fresh perspective to the table. Labor groups, manufacturers, health workers, they all want a voice in the policy-making body whose decisions directly impact their work and business. If we could find someone who’s acceptable to those groups, she would be ideal! Someone like the MD who’s also a farmer who has built vegetable gardens as well as houses for Marawi and Yolanda survivors. On second thought, I like her too much to put her in such a thankless job.

Waiting for IATF to see the wisdom of nominating a female partner, I asked a crowd of sunshine ladies how they’ve stayed safe and sane while our alpha males grope for answers to slow the spread of you-know-what.

The most creative answer came from Shirley, chemist: “I tune out, switch off when government spokespersons are talking.”

Joyce, journalist: “Double doses of multivitamins. Ordering food online to keep me happy! With time to spare for Korean dramas.”

Mary Ann, retiree: “Exercise, plenty of sleep, lots of water, healthy foods. Think happy thoughts and memories. FB. It took a pandemic to make me stand in front of a stove and learn to cook.”

Cindy, marketing officer of multinational company: “Back to work after WFH. Schedule crazy, 6 to 10 meetings a day.” (No wonder, sales at all-time high.)

Dee, grandmother of Disney, 2: “Watching his acrobatics, learning to color with his learning cartoons. Finally, finished CLOY.”

DJ, store manager: “I try to worry less. Days I just want to take a break, do nothing. Revisit family recipes. Stretching, cardio exercises, moving the furniture.”

Cherie, insurance consultant: “At 5:30 a.m. I walk my dogs, four of them, then I wash their paws. While they sleep, I eat oatmeal with coffee, listen to music. Then I take a bath. When the kids and husband wake up, we discuss what’s for lunch. In the evening I jog. No dinner for me.

