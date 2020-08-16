BIR still open despite 6 COVID-19 cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Six frontliners of the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s Manila regional office tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Manila Revenue Regional Director Jetro Sabariaga said the office will remain open to assess and collect taxes in order to help fight the disease and pay the salary of government workers.

The BIR is targeting to raise P1.7 trillion this year.

The six virus-afflicted employees are all assigned at the Binondo revenue district office (RDO). They are under self-quarantine since Monday.

Their jobs were temporarily taken over by frontliners of the nearby Sta. Cruz RDO located in the same building in Intramuros, according to Sabariaga.

He said there was no need to lockdown the building this time as social distancing and health protocols are strictly followed.

“We have to remain open even with only 50 percent workforce to raise more funds needed to help fight the pandemic,” Sabariaga added.

He noted that several employees were afflicted by the illness previously but reported for work after recovering from the disease.

Sabariaga said it is not surprising that some BIR employees catch the virus because they are dealing directly with taxpayers daily.

He assured that the health task force of the region is on top of the situation, protecting and assisting the health needs of workers. (Jun Ramirez)

comments