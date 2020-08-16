BoC on alert vs Brazil poultry products

BY ARIEL FERNANDEZ

Bureau of Customs (BoC) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are on alert against possible entry of poultry products from Brazil that have been banned by the Department of Agriculture.

NAIA Customs District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan said the ban was implemented following reports that shipments of chicken wings from Latin American countries were found positive for COVID-19.

In line with the order of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero to strengthen border control in all ports amidst continuing threats of COVID-19, BOC-NAIA personnel have been strictly guarding the country’s primary airport and its warehouses against attempts to import poultry products from Brazil.

Since January this year, the Port of NAIA has confiscated a total of 775.6 kilos meat products that arrived in the country without permits.

“We will continue to strengthen vigilance against entry of illegal goods and importations that pose health risks,” Talusan added. (Ariel Fernandez)

