Free transport service for health workers

BY CHARISSA LUCI-ATIENZA

Quezon City 2nd district Rep. Precious Hipolito-Castelo is pushing for the mandatory free transportation through shuttle servicing for all state and private health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vice chairperson of the House Committee on Metro Manila Development filed House Bill No. 7323 or the proposed “Free Transportation to Health Workers Act of 2020” to help ease the plight of health workers due to the economic and public health consequences brought about the pandemic.

“At the forefront of this war are the health workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way to safeguard public health. The physical, psychological and emotional toll brought about by this pandemic to the health workers cannot be compensated enough,” she said in her bill’s explanatory note.

The Assistant Majority Leader said HB 7323 requires all public and private hospitals to provide free transportation services to all health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Charissa M. Luci-Atienza)

